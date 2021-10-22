Bitradio (BRO) Achieves Market Cap of $102,171.83

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $102,171.83 and $279.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,531,067 coins and its circulating supply is 10,531,063 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

