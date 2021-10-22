BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

BJRI traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $36.15. 12,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,568. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $842.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.77% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

