Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BDIMF opened at $3.20 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $188.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

