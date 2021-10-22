Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.94. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Blueprint Medicines worth $47,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.23.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

