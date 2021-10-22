Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Middlefield Banc Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middlefield Banc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.51. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

MBCN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MBCN opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.