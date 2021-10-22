Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Receives Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYD. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NYSE BYD opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 77.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 84,054 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

