BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) versus Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Head to Head Contrast

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aviat Networks and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aviat Networks currently has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.39%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Volatility & Risk

Aviat Networks has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 4.34, meaning that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 40.06% 20.20% 11.03% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aviat Networks and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.22 $110.14 million $2.26 13.29 BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 2.14 N/A N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.