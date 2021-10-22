Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.38.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.