Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $67.50 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $21,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.