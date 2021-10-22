Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $20.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. argenx reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $532.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $605.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $192.56 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.16. 123,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,381. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.64. argenx has a 12-month low of $244.98 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in argenx by 110.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at $51,548,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in argenx by 50.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 151,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in argenx by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,967,000 after purchasing an additional 121,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

