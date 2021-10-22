Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,672. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $250.24 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

