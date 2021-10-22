Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.73 EPS

Analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.71. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.58.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.20. 131,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,020. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

