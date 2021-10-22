Brokerages Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Post $1.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Enova International posted earnings per share of $2.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $750,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,566 shares of company stock worth $1,200,251 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENVA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. 1,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

