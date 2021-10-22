Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.72. 2,453,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

