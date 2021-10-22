Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce sales of $17.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. Sientra reported sales of $19.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $78.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 208,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sientra by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

