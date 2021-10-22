Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Stratasys reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of SSYS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 919,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

