Brokerages Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report sales of $30.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.12 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $29.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $135.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.26 billion to $136.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.27 billion to $139.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

NYSE KR traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. 7,942,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after purchasing an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

