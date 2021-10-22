Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 2,375,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,681. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 361,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.