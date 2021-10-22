Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 2,375,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,681. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 361,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

