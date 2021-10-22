Brokerages Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce sales of $63.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.80 million and the lowest is $61.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $231.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $237.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $331.95 million, with estimates ranging from $226.16 million to $385.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.97) EPS.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

In other news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. 9,042,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,454. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.