Brokerages Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post $1.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. 159,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,213. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

