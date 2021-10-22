Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of HQY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.59. 17,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,686.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,992. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

