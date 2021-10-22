Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after acquiring an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after buying an additional 1,032,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,274,000 after buying an additional 669,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,872,000 after buying an additional 192,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,012. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

