Brokerages Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 81.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,650. The company has a current ratio of 1,494.10, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The company has a market cap of $155.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.16. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

