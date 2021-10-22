Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Target Price at $55.35

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,071. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.