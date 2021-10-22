Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.22.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.51. 267,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,866. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

