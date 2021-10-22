Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.22.
EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.51. 267,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,866. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.
In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
