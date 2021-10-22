Brokers Issue Forecasts for Otter Tail Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otter Tail in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $59.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.