Brokers Issue Forecasts for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of WLL opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $70.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -118.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.