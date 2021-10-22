Brokers Offer Predictions for Sterling Check Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Check in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

STER stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

