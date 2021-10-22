Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. 891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

