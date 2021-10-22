Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.96. 84,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $532.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Business First Bancshares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Business First Bancshares worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.