CACHE Gold (CGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for about $57.66 or 0.00094939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $106,081.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 93,772 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

