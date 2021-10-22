CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after buying an additional 597,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CalAmp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 221,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

