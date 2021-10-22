Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.76, but opened at $31.85. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 1,504 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $742.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

