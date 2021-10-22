Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 5,111 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $279.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.93 and a 12 month high of $278.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

