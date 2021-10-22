Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $364.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $364.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

