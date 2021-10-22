Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $517.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.37. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $514.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

