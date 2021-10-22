Cambridge Trust Co. Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,808.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,514.62 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2,589.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,393 shares of company stock worth $577,611,123 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.