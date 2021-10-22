Cambridge Trust Co. Has $48.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $455.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day moving average is $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

