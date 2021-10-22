Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$153.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.65.

TSE:CNR opened at C$164.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$116.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$138.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

