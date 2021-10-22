Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.35

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 114343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $618.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

