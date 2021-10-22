Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 227,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

