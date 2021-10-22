Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,440 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.09 and a fifty-two week high of $237.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,552,259. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.