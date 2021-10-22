Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 9,658 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,658 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,568,188. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

