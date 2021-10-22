Capula Management Ltd Invests $255,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 63,934 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.09 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

