CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.50. CareMax shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 4,008 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $625,718,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $4,296,000.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

