Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.83. The company had a trading volume of 384,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,601. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $229.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carlisle Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.