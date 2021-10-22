Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

NYSE:CSL traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.83. 384,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,601. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $229.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carlisle Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

