Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.45 Million

Analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce sales of $106.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $105.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $431.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 95,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

