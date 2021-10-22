Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.56.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$14.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.84. The firm has a market cap of C$29.01 billion and a PE ratio of 322.95. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

