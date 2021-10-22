Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 1,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,858,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,149,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,315,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,435,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

